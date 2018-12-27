Fmr LLC Sells 63,442 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,442 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.59% of Oxford Industries worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,055.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/fmr-llc-sells-63442-shares-of-oxford-industries-inc-oxm.html.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.