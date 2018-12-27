Fmr LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,226,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.47% of Brookfield Property Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 65.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,764,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,599 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 77.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,839,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,348 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $93,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 1,039,013.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

BPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/fmr-llc-takes-position-in-brookfield-property-partners-lp-bpy.html.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.