Fortinet Inc (FTNT) CFO Sells $40,690.00 in Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $128,231.25.

On Thursday, November 8th, Keith Jensen sold 1,350 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 1,606,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,720. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

