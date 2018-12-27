FREE Coin (FREE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $425,349.00 and $24,517.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.02389725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00146312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00199396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026802 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026798 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,589,749,204 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

