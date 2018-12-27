Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €83.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.20 ($96.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.68 ($98.47).

Shares of FME stock opened at €57.88 ($67.30) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a fifty-two week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

