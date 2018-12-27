Gap Inc (GPS) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,446,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GAP by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in GAP by 292.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GAP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 771,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GAP during the second quarter valued at $457,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on GAP to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

WARNING: “Gap Inc (GPS) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/gap-inc-gps-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.