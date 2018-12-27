Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (GCM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on January 24th

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) announced a interim dividend on Saturday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ASX GCM opened at A$1.55 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.59.

About Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities

Garda Capital Group is property funds management headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

