Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. National Securities lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 196,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,413. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 460,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,108.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $192,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $256,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.0% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 69.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

