Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.95 Million Stake in News Corp (NWSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22,666.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in News were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 392,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of News by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of News by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of News by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 117,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group raised News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NWSA opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

