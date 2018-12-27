Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Trading Up 6.5%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 1,092,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,120,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 3.65.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Nexthera Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 404,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

