Godaddy (GDDY) Trading Up 6.9%

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 1,808,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,691,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $76,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,193.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,482,830.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,034. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,430,000 after buying an additional 4,222,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,629,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,247,000 after buying an additional 3,271,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,571,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Godaddy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Godaddy by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

