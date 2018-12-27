Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GMLP. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ GMLP opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $744.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 32.94%. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,890,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,527,000 after buying an additional 2,379,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,931,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,948,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 198,135 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.