Goldstone Resources (GRL) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Goldstone Resources Ltd (LON:GRL)’s share price rose 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 97,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited is engaged in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and corporate. Its exploration segment includes Homase and Akrokerri licenses (Ghana), the Manso Amenfi license (Ghana), the Sangola license (Senegal), the Oyem license (Gabon) and the Ngoutou license (Gabon).

