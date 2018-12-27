Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $313.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $409.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

