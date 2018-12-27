Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
GRT.UN traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$53.10. 141,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$45.03 and a one year high of C$52.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.
