Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

GRT.UN traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$53.10. 141,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$45.03 and a one year high of C$52.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

WARNING: “Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/granite-real-estate-investment-trust-grt-un-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-23.html.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.