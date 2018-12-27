Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Receives $59.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. 3,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,083,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 714,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

