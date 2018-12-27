GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Plans Special Dividend of $0.03 (AVAL)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

AVAL opened at $5.82 on Thursday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.60.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $914.88 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Santander upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

