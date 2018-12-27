GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 93,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 242,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock worth $159,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

