GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $314,000 Holdings in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,819 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,944 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of -0.13. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. White sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $829,347. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

