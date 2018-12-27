GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $340,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (FOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 99,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Forestar Group news, Director M Ashton Hudson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $328,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $391,107.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Tomnitz bought 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $63,227.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,101.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,915 shares of company stock valued at $436,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FOR opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.56 and a quick ratio of 16.56.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

