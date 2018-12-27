GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 14,419 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/gsa-capital-partners-llp-sells-14419-shares-of-lgi-homes-inc-lgih.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.