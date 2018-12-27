Guggenheim Analysts Give Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) a $25.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDEV. ValuEngine cut Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,226,000 after purchasing an additional 370,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after acquiring an additional 370,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

