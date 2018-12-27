Gulfport Energy (GPOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/25/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/17/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy's core operations are focused in in the Utica Shale of Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, providing this E&P with a rich drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving execution and well performance has led to a remarkable production growth while the acquisition of ‘oily’ SCOOP assets in 2017 has enabled Gulfport to produce more liquids and diversify its sales. However, the main challenge for Gulfport Energy is that almost 90% of its production is natural gas, which is inherently volatile and subject to complex market forces. Moreover, takeaway constraints out of Appalachia and Mid-Continent remain a big problem. As such, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market. “

12/12/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

12/7/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2018 – Gulfport Energy is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy's core operations are focused in in the Utica Shale of Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, providing this E&P with a rich drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving execution and well performance has led to a remarkable production growth while the acquisition of ‘oily’ SCOOP assets in 2017 has enabled Gulfport to produce more liquids and diversify its sales. However, the main challenge for Gulfport Energy is that almost 90% of its production is natural gas, which is struggling price wise. Moreover, takeaway constraints out of Appalachia and Mid-Continent remain a big problem. As such, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

11/10/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GPOR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 219,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.48. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

