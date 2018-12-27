GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.64). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings per share of ($2.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($9.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.80) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,574.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

GWPH stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 651,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,377. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

