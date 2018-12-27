H & R Block Inc (HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). H & R Block reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,624.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,952,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 728,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 366,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.56%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

