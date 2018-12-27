Hanson McClain Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Visa Inc (V)

Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.03.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
