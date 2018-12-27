Hanson McClain Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Visa Inc (V)

Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.03.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hanson McClain Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Visa Inc (V)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/hanson-mcclain-inc-has-252000-position-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.