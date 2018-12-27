Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Position Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,715 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $39,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,306.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

