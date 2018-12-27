H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Price Up 8.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 660,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 318,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Specifically, Director Paul Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,854.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann acquired 22,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,994.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $845,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

The firm has a market cap of $675.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

