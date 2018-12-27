H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $322.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 22,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,994.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Arnold bought 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,854.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $845,800. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $3,048,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

