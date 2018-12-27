Head-To-Head Analysis: Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) and Heineken (HEINY)

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Anheuser Busch Inbev pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Anheuser Busch Inbev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Anheuser Busch Inbev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heineken shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anheuser Busch Inbev and Heineken’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser Busch Inbev $56.44 billion 1.95 $8.00 billion $4.04 16.11 Heineken $24.73 billion 2.01 $2.19 billion $2.23 19.36

Anheuser Busch Inbev has higher revenue and earnings than Heineken. Anheuser Busch Inbev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heineken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Anheuser Busch Inbev has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heineken has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Anheuser Busch Inbev and Heineken, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser Busch Inbev 2 3 9 0 2.50 Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus price target of $113.26, suggesting a potential upside of 74.05%. Given Anheuser Busch Inbev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser Busch Inbev is more favorable than Heineken.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser Busch Inbev and Heineken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser Busch Inbev 12.64% 18.68% 6.02% Heineken N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anheuser Busch Inbev beats Heineken on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

