Head to Head Analysis: CBS (CBS.A) & Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nexstar Media Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBS and Nexstar Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS $13.69 billion 1.17 $357.00 million N/A N/A Nexstar Media Group $2.43 billion 1.39 $474.99 million $3.98 18.67

Nexstar Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of CBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBS and Nexstar Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexstar Media Group 0 1 11 0 2.92

Nexstar Media Group has a consensus price target of $101.78, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than CBS.

Risk and Volatility

CBS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBS and Nexstar Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS 9.42% 86.51% 9.02% Nexstar Media Group 23.45% 19.12% 4.30%

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats CBS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 170 television stations in 100 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company's stations reach approximately 43.6 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

