Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Cord Blood (CO) & STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (STLR)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (NASDAQ:STLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 24.77% 7.53% 4.00% STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A -16.16% -1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $149.34 million 4.86 $37.79 million N/A N/A STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH Company Profile

Stellar Acquisition III Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transactions, or other similar business transactions with one or more operating businesses or assets. Stellar Acquisition III Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.