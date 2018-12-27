Head-To-Head Analysis: LONZA GRP AG/ADR (LZAGY) and Healthier Choices Management (HCMC)

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) and Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LONZA GRP AG/ADR and Healthier Choices Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LONZA GRP AG/ADR $5.19 billion 3.57 $737.83 million $1.19 20.87 Healthier Choices Management $12.96 million 0.23 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

LONZA GRP AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Healthier Choices Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and Healthier Choices Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LONZA GRP AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthier Choices Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthier Choices Management has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LONZA GRP AG/ADR and Healthier Choices Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LONZA GRP AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Healthier Choices Management -118.88% -2,225.46% -131.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of LONZA GRP AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Healthier Choices Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LONZA GRP AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Healthier Choices Management does not pay a dividend. LONZA GRP AG/ADR pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

LONZA GRP AG/ADR beats Healthier Choices Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health, and nutrition industries, as well as develops cell and gene therapies. The company also provides drinking water sanitizers, nutraceuticals, antidandruff agents, and other personal care ingredients; and agricultural products and advanced coatings and composites, as well as microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. Lonza Group Ltd was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. The company also provides replacement parts, including batteries, coils, refill cartridges, or cartomizers that contain the liquid solution, atomizers, tanks, and e-liquids, as well as various types of chargers, carrying cases, and lanyards. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name. It sells its products through 13 vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, it offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items through Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store. The company was formerly known as Vapor Corp. and changed its name to Healthier Choices Management Corp. in March 2017. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

