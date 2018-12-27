Head-To-Head Comparison: Heritage Insurance (HRTG) vs. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $406.62 million 0.94 -$1.11 million $1.53 9.43 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $16.22 billion 0.73 $1.74 billion N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Insurance and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $19.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares.

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heritage Insurance pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.92% 13.85% 2.87% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 9.12% 7.91% 2.09%

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 521,350 personal residential policies and 3,100 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

