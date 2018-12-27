Head-To-Head Review: Banco Macro (BMA) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 24.63% 27.18% 5.19% Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.21 billion 1.14 $567.08 million $8.65 4.45 Grupo Financiero Galicia $4.19 billion 0.88 $503.09 million N/A N/A

Banco Macro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Macro and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 1 2 2 0 2.20 Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banco Macro currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.01%. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.50%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Banco Macro pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

