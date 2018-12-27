Head to Head Review: GeoPark (GPRK) vs. Callitas Health (MPHMF)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get GeoPark alerts:

58.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.78%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 6.23% 23.94% 4.42% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Callitas Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $330.12 million 2.24 -$24.22 million N/A N/A Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Callitas Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark.

Summary

GeoPark beats Callitas Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops and commercializes technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness in Canada. The company offers obesity drug C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.