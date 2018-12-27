Head-To-Head Survey: California First National Bancorp (CFNB) vs. Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $36.69 million 4.06 $11.12 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $65.55 million 2.83 $11.26 million N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 21.52% 9.80% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California First National Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Products and Services segments. The Community Banking segment comprises small business services, retail brokerage, trust services, and consumer banking products and services. The Insurance Products and Services segment includes property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long-term care insurance. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

