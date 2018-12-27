Head-To-Head Survey: Creative Learning (CLCN) & Career Education (CECO)

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Career Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Career Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Learning and Career Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.46 million 0.64 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Career Education $596.43 million 1.34 -$31.89 million $0.31 36.87

Creative Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Career Education.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Career Education has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Learning and Career Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Career Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Career Education has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.45%. Given Career Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Career Education is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 1.12% 4.14% 2.53% Career Education -0.57% 16.59% 11.57%

Summary

Career Education beats Creative Learning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

