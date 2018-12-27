Head to Head Survey: Pivot Pharmaceuticals (PVOTF) vs. Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Pivot Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.34% -85.25% Mersana Therapeutics -440.47% -110.44% -49.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Mersana Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivot Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Mersana Therapeutics $17.55 million 4.90 -$38.70 million ($3.22) -1.15

Pivot Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mersana Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pivot Pharmaceuticals and Mersana Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivot Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mersana Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 670.89%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Pivot Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Pivot Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc., a development stage pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals using drug delivery platform technologies in Canada. The company offers its products for cancer supportive care, pain and inflammation, women's sexual dysfunction, dermatology, and eye diseases. It also focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Neurokine Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2015. Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability. Its lead product candidates include XMT-1522, an ADC targeting HER2-expressing tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with breast cancer, non-small-cell-lung-cancer (NSCLC), and gastric cancer; and XMT-1536, an ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, NSCLC, and other cancers. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck KGaA; and Asana BioSciences, LLC. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

