Head-To-Head Survey: QKL Stores (QKLS) vs. iFresh (IFMK)

QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) and iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QKL Stores and iFresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QKL Stores $270.06 million 0.00 -$31.22 million N/A N/A iFresh $126.88 million 0.11 -$790,000.00 ($0.06) -14.50

iFresh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QKL Stores.

Profitability

This table compares QKL Stores and iFresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A iFresh -5.09% -170.17% -13.40%

Risk & Volatility

QKL Stores has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QKL Stores and iFresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.7% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iFresh beats QKL Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses facilities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

