Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.17 Million

Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report sales of $140.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the lowest is $137.72 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $528.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.51 million to $531.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $567.57 million, with estimates ranging from $560.40 million to $581.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director R Michael Mccoy purchased 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.01 per share, with a total value of $191,411.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Saylor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $382,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,350,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,271. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

