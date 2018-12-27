Heat Biologics (HTBX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Heat Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 94.53% and a negative net margin of 331.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.