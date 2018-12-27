Hecla Mining (HL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13,731.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

NYSE:HL opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

