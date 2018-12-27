Helix Energy Solutions Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,326 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,578% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $771.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In related news, Director William L. Transier sold 17,300 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $170,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,158,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,885,000 after buying an additional 176,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,885,000 after acquiring an additional 176,229 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 116.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 990,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 533,894 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 270.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

