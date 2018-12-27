Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of SSR Mining worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 2,013.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

SSRM stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 6.29. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-has-1-15-million-holdings-in-ssr-mining-inc-ssrm.html.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.