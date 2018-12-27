Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,192,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,818,000 after buying an additional 357,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,635,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,059,000 after buying an additional 84,254 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 71.1% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,065,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,048,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,619,000 after buying an additional 241,224 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 936,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

L stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $32,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

