Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 326,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,503.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $284,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 341,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 329,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,658,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

