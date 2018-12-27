Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.49. 2,843,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,973,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. R. F. Lafferty set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hi-Crush Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 118,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Trading 6.7% Higher” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/hi-crush-partners-hclp-trading-6-7-higher.html.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HCLP)

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.