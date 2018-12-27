High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (HWO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

TSE:HWO traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.11. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.39.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWO shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

