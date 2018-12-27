HomeBlockCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,702.00 (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. HomeBlockCoin has a total market cap of $14,702.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.36, $11.83, $19.00 and $50.47.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin (HBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.54, $10.36, $30.77, $50.47, $7.51, $13.86, $32.35, $24.70, $20.34, $5.46, $19.00 and $11.83. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HomeBlockCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HomeBlockCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

